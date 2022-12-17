The Dewbury new construction home is an open floorplan. Large covered porch area is a perfect place for sitting and enjoying the outside world when your phone runs out of power. Large Great Room/Kitchen area that is over 28' wide, with a 12' vaulted ceiling, creating an amazing living/entertaining space. The Entry Hall has a 10' ceiling with crown molding, and is a perfect space for artwork and photography. Kitchen with granite or quartz counters, built-in stainless steel appliances, pendant lights over the island, large walk-in pantry and 2nd 5 shelf pantry for additional storage! Master Suite with 10' vaulted ceiling. Master Bath with dual sinks, tiled shower, large walk-in master closet. Dining Room with door to covered patio is directly off the Great Room/Kitchen space.
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $315,166
-
- Updated
