4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $315,000

Don't miss out on this home. It is a 4 bedroom with a true office/formal dining room. The 4th bedroom is upstairs and is extremely spacious. There is also a full bathroom and a walk in closet upstairs as well. It is a split floorplan with master down and the other 2 bedrooms downstairs as well. The outdoor space is great and perfect for entertaining with a built in firepit and extended patio. The exterior was just painted as well as the main living areas inside. It has new landscaping and more.

