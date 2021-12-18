New construction Newport plan on a greenbelt homesite almost ready for move-in! Excellent plan with open Great Rm/Kitchen/Nook. 12' vaulted ceiling in Great Room. Quartz counters & island in KT w large walk-in pantry. Built-in stainless appliances. 5' mud bench coming in from garage. Laundry entry from Mstr. Bedroom. Ring doorbell and tankless water heater. Nice covered patio. With new construction demand, this home won't last. Come see it now!
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $312,020
Guerin Emig: There are questions that deserve answers now that OU has hired Jeff Lebby, an assistant coach during Baylor’s sexual assault scandal
Lebby becomes Sooners' offensive coordinator despite his connection to a one of the darkest episodes in recent college football history
Guerin Emig: Caleb Williams speaks out about Lincoln Riley, Brent Venables, Spencer Rattler and OU-Texas
Oklahoma's freshman quarterback airs it out on a podcast hosted by teammates Jeremiah Hall and Brayden Willis in his first public comments since arriving at OU.
How a random selfie between Brent Venables and Nick Evers' little sister made big impact on new OU quarterback's family
New OU coach Brent Venables saw 8-year-old Layla Evers playing alone on a phone during a recruiting visit. So what did he do? He made her part of the fun.
“This is the first time my dad and I have gone in debt since Bell’s closed. … So, yeah, it is getting real real fast," Robby Bell said. Thus far, the city of Broken Arrow has neither given nor been asked for financial help.
Eleven of the 13 were four-star prospects by different recruiting sites. The group is exclusively made of high school seniors.
"Under the current compacts, (Cherokee and Choctaw citizens) are granted hunting and fishing licenses at steeply discounted rates," the state wrote in a letter seeking to dissolve that discount.
B.T. Washington's Williams says he's still committed to OU, but won't sign with Sooners on Wednesday
Waiting until the February signing period will give him more time to make the right decision, he said Monday.
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is also involved after a Wagoner woman was found with her legs, arms and head severely burned on Thanksgiving evening.
When the nine justices gather Jan. 7, a Tulsa man's case will be in the spotlight among more than 40 petitions filed by the state seeking to overturn or limit the landmark McGirt ruling.
The shots were fired in the Kickstand Saloon at 1810 S.W. Frank Phillips Blvd. about 8:30 p.m. Two men died after police arrived.