4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $312,020

New construction Newport plan on a greenbelt homesite almost ready for move-in! Excellent plan with open Great Rm/Kitchen/Nook. 12' vaulted ceiling in Great Room. Quartz counters & island in KT w large walk-in pantry. Built-in stainless appliances. 5' mud bench coming in from garage. Laundry entry from Mstr. Bedroom. Ring doorbell and tankless water heater. Nice covered patio. With new construction demand, this home won't last. Come see it now!

