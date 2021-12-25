 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $310,000

Fabulous 4 bed 2 1/2 one story home on corner lot in desirable Stone Horse Addition. Open floor plan with tile in the living area, kitchen, hallways and breakfast nook. Two spacious bedroom off the entryhall with a full hall bath. 3rd bedroom is next to the hall 1/2 bath. The split floorplan provides a private master bedroom suite. Neighborhood Community Pool and Park moments from the Creek Turnpike.

