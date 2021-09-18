 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $309,900

Beautiful Remington plan is a 4 bedroom home w 2.5 baths. Large lot w great backyard. Very open & warm home. Great Room w 12' cathedral ceiling, w archway that faces an 8' wide and 5' tall built-in bookshelf. Beautiful kitchen with quartz counters & island, lots of counter space, pendant lights and roomy nook w door to covered patio w xtra concrete. Master Suite w nice bath including dual vanity, separate shower, large linen closet & door to Laundry Rm. Very close access to Creek Turnpike. Won't last!

