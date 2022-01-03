4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $305,000

FLEXIBLE FLOOR PLAN with 2 living downstairs 1 could be office. 4th Bedroom up could be 2nd master or a game room. You will feel right at home with the open living and kitchen area. Private master in the split-bedroom plan. The backyard is truly an oasis upgraded with sprinkler system, wired lighting system, extended patio, pond and so much more. Come see in person for a full list of updates!