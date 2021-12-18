Greenbelt homesite. The new construction Ellington plan includes a mud bench in the Utility Room entry from the Garage, with a separate Laundry Room. The 12' vaulted ceiling in the Great Room combined with the openness of the Kitchen and Nook make for a very friendly space. Kitchen with granite counters and island, built-in stainless steel appliances. Lots of glass with wonderful natural light in this home! Master Suite with Master Bath that includes dual vanities, large shower and large walk-in closet.
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $297,401
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Guerin Emig: There are questions that deserve answers now that OU has hired Jeff Lebby, an assistant coach during Baylor’s sexual assault scandal
- Updated
Lebby becomes Sooners' offensive coordinator despite his connection to a one of the darkest episodes in recent college football history
Guerin Emig: Caleb Williams speaks out about Lincoln Riley, Brent Venables, Spencer Rattler and OU-Texas
- Updated
Oklahoma's freshman quarterback airs it out on a podcast hosted by teammates Jeremiah Hall and Brayden Willis in his first public comments since arriving at OU.
How a random selfie between Brent Venables and Nick Evers' little sister made big impact on new OU quarterback's family
- Updated
New OU coach Brent Venables saw 8-year-old Layla Evers playing alone on a phone during a recruiting visit. So what did he do? He made her part of the fun.
- Updated
“This is the first time my dad and I have gone in debt since Bell’s closed. … So, yeah, it is getting real real fast," Robby Bell said. Thus far, the city of Broken Arrow has neither given nor been asked for financial help.
- Updated
Eleven of the 13 were four-star prospects by different recruiting sites. The group is exclusively made of high school seniors.
- Updated
"Under the current compacts, (Cherokee and Choctaw citizens) are granted hunting and fishing licenses at steeply discounted rates," the state wrote in a letter seeking to dissolve that discount.
B.T. Washington's Williams says he's still committed to OU, but won't sign with Sooners on Wednesday
- Updated
Waiting until the February signing period will give him more time to make the right decision, he said Monday.
- Updated
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is also involved after a Wagoner woman was found with her legs, arms and head severely burned on Thanksgiving evening.
- Updated
When the nine justices gather Jan. 7, a Tulsa man's case will be in the spotlight among more than 40 petitions filed by the state seeking to overturn or limit the landmark McGirt ruling.
- Updated
The shots were fired in the Kickstand Saloon at 1810 S.W. Frank Phillips Blvd. about 8:30 p.m. Two men died after police arrived.