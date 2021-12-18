4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $297,401

Greenbelt homesite. The new construction Ellington plan includes a mud bench in the Utility Room entry from the Garage, with a separate Laundry Room. The 12' vaulted ceiling in the Great Room combined with the openness of the Kitchen and Nook make for a very friendly space. Kitchen with granite counters and island, built-in stainless steel appliances. Lots of glass with wonderful natural light in this home! Master Suite with Master Bath that includes dual vanities, large shower and large walk-in closet.