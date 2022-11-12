 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $295,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $295,000

Built 2021 Upgrades all throughout the home!! Real hardwood floors in entryway, living room and hallways. Beautiful natural lighting with 12'foot vaulted ceilings and open floorplan. Kitchen with granite counter tops, tile backsplash and walk in pantry! Master bathroom has ceramic walk in shower, glass doors and separate soaker tub. Mudroom off garage entryway with coatrack, bench and storage. The outside offers covered patio with stunning extended concrete and no back neighbors great for entertainment. Gorgeous Neighborhood pool and shopping center is only 2 miles away. Come check it out for yourself! Motivated Seller

