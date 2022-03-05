 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $289,900

4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $289,900

Immaculate Single Family Home. Completed in 2020, this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in Broken Arrow’s desirable Spring Creek III addition. Large kitchen with tons of storage and pantry space. Master bedroom features a large closet and ensuite bathroom. Clean and in like-new condition. Private backyard backs up to the Aspen Creek green space. Community swimming pool is within walking distance. Great schools and a perfect family home. This home is a MUST SEE - Schedule your showing today

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert