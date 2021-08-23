 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $280,000

4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $280,000

4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $280,000

Spacious home in Union School District, perfectly situated with backyard access to community park! Two separate living rooms, one features a cozy fireplace. Good sized kitchen with island, pantry and stainless appliances. Master suite has trey ceilings, double vanities and a large jetted soaking tub. Backyard deck overlooking brick fire pit is perfect for entertaining. Fully fenced yard. Home is in a super location with easy access to shopping, dining and highways. Above ground pool excluded.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

U.S. secretary of education tells Stitt, Hofmeister that state's prohibition on universal masking 'may infringe upon a school district’s authority'
Education

U.S. secretary of education tells Stitt, Hofmeister that state's prohibition on universal masking 'may infringe upon a school district’s authority'

  • Updated

Feds tell state leaders it is within a local school district's discretion to use stimulus funds for implementing indoor masking policies aligned with CDC guidance. #oklaed

Read the letter U.S. Secretary of Education sent to OK governor, state superintendent

'Balancing the nerves and the joy': Suburban districts head back to school

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News