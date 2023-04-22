Broken Arrow Charmer and better than new! This immaculate home features a split floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, a dining room that could also function as a home office or flex room and a 2-car garage. Enjoy cooking and entertaining in your beautiful kitchen with island, pantry, QUARTZ countertops, stainless steal appliances and under mount sink. The kitchen opens to the Great Room boasting 12' vaulted ceilings with upgraded recessed lighting. The spacious Primary suite offers 10' ceilings, a large window, private bath and walk-in closet. The Primary bathroom has separate shower, double sinks and grand soaker tub. Your feet will thank you as you walk on the upgraded carpet with extra padding. On the opposite side of the house there are 3 more bedrooms and a hall bathroom with a shower tub combo. Outside you'll find the fully fenced, big backyard that includes a fire pit and covered patio space. Spend the summers relaxing in the neighborhood pool, within walking distance. Enjoy the convenience of grocery stores, parks, shopping, restaurants as well easy access to the Creek Turnpike that is less than a mile away.