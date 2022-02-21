 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $279,000

4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $279,000

4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $279,000

Welcome Home! Beautifully Updated, 2-Story in quiet cul-de-sac, large fenced GREENBELT lot! 2 Living Areas. Catherdral ceiling in entry and Living Rm features lots of windows. Open Family Rm, F/P, We Bar & Kitchen w/SS Appliances, Bar Top Dining, Double Ovens. Formal Dining. Guest Bath down. 4 Lg. Bedrooms up.Granite countertops thru-out. Huge Master Suite, Railed Balcony views, Master Bath, King-sized Shower, Dual Sinks. STORAGE GALORE! Close to Spring Creek Elem/Childers, Warren Theatre, Creek Turnpike.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert