4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $275,000

MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED, DEADLINE SUNDAY MARCH 13, 6PM. Battle Creek Golf Course community single-story in Broken Arrow schools. 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car. New Roof, HVAC & Flooring. Home is light & bright with tall ceilings, large living room with gas log fireplace, kitchen, dining overlooking covered patio with space for entertaining. Split floorplan with large primary suite, double vanities, separate shower & tub, oversized walk-in-closet! Just 5 Minutes to Bass Pro, Rose District, dining & shopping.

