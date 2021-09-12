 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $275,000

  Updated
MOTIVATED SELLER!! Spacious home, Union Schools, perfectly situated with backyard access to community park! Two separate living rooms, one features a cozy fireplace. Good sized kitchen with island, pantry and stainless appliances. Master suite has trey ceilings, double vanities and a large jetted soaking tub. Backyard deck overlooking brick fire pit is perfect for entertaining. Fully fenced yard. Home is in a super location with easy access to shopping, dining and highways. Above ground pool excluded.

