4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $275,000

Literal slice of heaven seated right in the heart of Broken Arrow! This 4 bed home sits at the end of a cul de sac w/ 2 large mstr suites upstairs, 2 living spaces w/ large double sided fireplace. The main master has a private walk out deck that over looks the picturesque oasis of a backyard, full of mature trees, and meticulous landscaping. 40 yr shingles, lifetime siding, reverse osmosis water system w/ many other updates throughout.