4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $271,500

Do not miss the opportunity to buy this beautiful house that has 4 bedrooms, two bathrooms. Located in a fully fenced corner lot, this property has very good upgrades such as granite throughout the kitchen, fireplace, carpet only in the bedrooms, the windows are energy saving and it is a house that was built in 2020. The heating , air conditioning, water tank and the roof are almost new. If you are looking for a good house, set aside a time to see this one.