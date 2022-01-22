 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $249,900

Practically brand new 4 bedroom home in desirable location with open concept floorplan, luxury vinyl plank flooring, neutral colors and nice size backyard! Country feel yet close to shopping, dining, schools and highway. Don't miss your opportunity to call this beautiful house your home!

