COMING SOON - No showings or offers until 03/04/2022. ADORABLE 4 bed 2 1/2 bath in family friendly desired neighborhood in BA. Neighborhood has park and splash pad. Close to highway. Large open granite kitchen and living room with vaulted ceilings. Large master with office area and spacious bathroom with his & her sinks and soaker tub. Must see! This won't last long
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $249,900
