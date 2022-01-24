4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $239,900

Don't miss out on this 1 story home w/ split floorplan in desirable The Park on Florence Neighborhood! Home is in a great location close to the Rose District & w/in walking distance to Elem, w/in a community w/ a park & a new splash pad! Kitch has a new stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, & gas range. Master bedroom w/ vaulted ceilings, his and her closets, and jetted tub connects to another bedroom that serves as opt. office. This 3 car garage has plenty of space and a built-in storm cellar.