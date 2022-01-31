 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $239,900

4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $239,900

4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $239,900

Adorable spacious remodeled home! Gorgeous updates throughout. Perfect home to entertain. All 4 bedrooms are HUGE along with walk-in closets- Newer appliances, carpet, and vinyl plank flooring. Oversize dining area and the master bath is a MUST SEE! Backyard is huge and perfect for the kiddos. In the heart of town - Won't last long! Swing set stays with the home and Refrigerator is negotiable. NO SHOWINGS OR OFFERS until 1-28-2022

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert