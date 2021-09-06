 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $239,900

  Updated
This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath split floor plan home backs up to a wooded area & has a pond to the West of the property. It is located on a dead end street. It has luxury vinyl flooring & upgraded granite countertops throughout. It is well maintained. It has an above ground pool. It is brick w/stone accents & has a generous sized covered porch.

