4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $234,900

Location Location Location! This Charming Home sits is in the Heart of Broken Arrow just across from Rhema, minutes to downtown BA and Tulsa! This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is gorgeous and has been meticulously maintained with a Pioneer Woman inspired kitchen, fully remodeled bathrooms, new exterior siding, new kitchen sink, new paint interior/exterior and new front and back doors! Tons of storage with floored attic space, 2 car garage with additional area for deep freeze and backs up to greenbelt!

