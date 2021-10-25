 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $234,900

Great move-in ready home in the quiet South Park Estates neighborhood! Beautiful 2-Story stone home with 4 beds & 2 baths. Enjoy sitting outside under the covered patio that overlooks a large fully fenced-in back yard with several mature trees. Or, enjoy relaxing near the stone fireplace inside the cozy living room.

