4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $225,000

Location Location Location This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home is located in Broken Arrow with Wagoner county taxes and has so much to offer. It sits on over a 1/4 acre in a cul-de-sac with a large backyard which also includes a shed for extra storage. This home also includes security cameras, surround sound system, smart home technology such as the MyQ garage opener and thermostat that can be all controlled with your smartphone, and all appliances stay. You don't want to miss this one!*Pics coming soon*

