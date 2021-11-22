 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $220,000

Home in great area with good bones on large corner lot in need of updating. 4/2.5/2, 2475 sf, 1.75 story close to Indian Springs C.C., Warren Theater, shopping, and community pool area within a block. Formal living and dining. Mature trees, working intercom, nice landscaping and side entry garage. Newer hot H20 heater, HVAC (2-Zones) and roof. Rear patio opens off of living room. Being SOLD AS IS. Seller will not do repairs.

