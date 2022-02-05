 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $219,900

4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $219,900

4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $219,900

GREAT POTENTIAL in this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Broken Arrow school district! Master split plan, ceramic tile, separate tub & shower in master suite. 4th bedroom works great for a office/study. Large back yard with shop/she shed with power. Ready for the next owners' personal touch. Don't miss this unique opportunity. Property is being sold AS IS.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert