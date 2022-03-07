 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $204,500

4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $204,500

4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath located in Windsor Estates. New paint throughout, new carpet upstairs, hot water tank in 2021, roof in 2014, with tile flooring downstairs. Few more updates left to do, come make the rest of the home yours!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert