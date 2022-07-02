NEW CONSTRUCTION, Built 2022, Great water views.. 4 Bedroom 2 Bath 2.5 Car garage, Custom Cabinets with Granite counters, Open floor plan, Neighborhood pool.. $2295 monthly with $2295 Deposit, Sorry NO PETS
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $2,295
