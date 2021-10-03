4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $159,900

Great Opportunity for Investor or First Time Home Owner! This cute, MOVE-IN ready 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is situated in old town Broken Arrow. Gr8t floorplan all on one level, this home has a new roof, pergo flooring, and new paint on the walls. The open kitchen has stainless appliances. Master bedroom has a private bath, walk-in closet, and outside access. The shop in the back is insulated and great for a multitude of uses. It also has a storm cellar serving as protection of you and your loved ones.