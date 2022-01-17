4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $135,000

Check out this spacious home on almost 1 acre with fresh paint featuring 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The large master suite includes a private bath with walk in closets. Enjoy the warm fireplace in the living area. Enjoy the outside on the covered porch or in the 20x25 Shop with electric!! Plus 2 sheds 10x12! Approx 2 miles from the Rose District and approx 1 mile from Creek Turnpike!