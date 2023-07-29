Built 2021 Large 4 bedroom 3 bath 3 Car Garage, Dining Room, Fireplace, Custom cabinets with island, Many extras, $1995 monthly with $1995 Deposit, Sorry NO PETS,
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $1,995
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hear from the financial backer for the American Heartland Theme Park and Resort, to be built outside Vinita, as well as a local lawmaker who s…
"We are going to turn around these districts that have failed our kids," said Oklahoma's state superintendent. " We can fix these problems. We…
Aaron Weber was appalled.
Answering a question, Walters spoke of “radical gender ideology that says to be fully inclusive kids at an early age need to hear about all ki…
The American Heartland Theme Park and Resort will be a 1,000-acre development with a 125-acre theme park, comparable to the size of Disneyland…