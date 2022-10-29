4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $1,895

New Construction!!! New Neighborhood built 2022, Neighborhood Pool...4 bedroom 2 bath, custom cabinets, many extras, $1895.00 monthly with $1895.00 deposit, Sorry No Pets
A proposed $20 million hockey facility is a welcome addition, but more economic development is needed, municipal leaders say.
It is now being called a murder-suicide.
An unforgettable day at Boone Pickens Stadium began with Mike Gundy imploring his up-against-it players inside the OSU Student Union hotel.
Tom Culver says he wouldn’t have thought about investing in the area if not for a friend who sells commercial properties and champions West Tulsa.
It is now being called a murder-suicide. None of the victims reportedly perished due to the fire itself, according to authorities.
Amy Whitmarsh, who lives in Owasso’s Stone Canyon neighborhood, recently opened her doors to give actress Candace Cameron Bure a place to shoot scenes for her upcoming holiday movie, “A Christmas ... Present.”
Sooners junior D.J. Graham made the switch from defensive back to wide receiver earlier this month. It was time for a change, his father says.
Authorities are investigating a structure fire with "multiple fatalities" in Broken Arrow.
Local Native citizens represented 40% of the movie’s crew. "The hospitality we were shown was second to none, and we’re grateful for the Cherokee Nation Film Office for paving the way to bring this production to northeastern Oklahoma," the network CEO said.
Michael McGuire was underground when a photo of him and his son went viral. Here's his reaction to his newfound fame.
