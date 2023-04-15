Luxurious modern home in gated Wyckford on Forest Ridge golf course! Top-quality finishes and luxurious amenities throughout. Resort-style back yard w/ double-sided fireplace, large covered patio w/ oak ceiling & tiled floor, putting green and beautiful views of the golf course & a brook. Light, open floor plan w/ soaring ceilings, large windows and a built-in speaker system. Extensive kitchen w/ all the best amenities & ultra nice & spacious pantry! Amazing master suite w/ soaking tub, shower w/ several heads & steam, double vanities, glamour closet. XL laundry room w/ sink, drop zone, folding island & closet. Super cool office w/ closet and many windows. Two game rooms + theater room. Two separate 2-car garages Attic storage lift, work bench and epoxy floors. Electronic shades 2021 Parade home winner! On .68 acres w/ room for a pool!
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $1,360,000
-
- Updated
