 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $1,350,000

4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $1,350,000

Located in coveted gated Berwick Greens on ½ acre backing to #7 T-box of Cedar Ridge GC, this custom entertainer’s dream home w/ amazing indoor/outdoor flow features resort-style back yard w/pool, spa, kitchen, 2 covered patios & fp! Inviting home boasts a dramatic entry, study, dining, open chef’s kitchen w/dble islands, 1st flr media, huge utility rm, lux master & guest suite down. 2nd flr has 2 en-suites, exercise, game w/wet bar & balcony offering stunning golf course & sunset views! Owner agent.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert