Custom built home w/amazing quality & finest appointments thru-out. Exceptional layout, 2 living areas open to Kitchen w/2 Convection ovens, top of the line appliances, beautiful cabinetry & Large island. All living areas on 1st floor, Study w/built-ins & closet. Impressive Mstr Suite/Bath w/abundance of closets/storage. 4 bds down w/private bths, elevator access to 2nd floor(or sep entrance in garage) to Media & Storage rooms. Private courtyard w/fountain & pergola, 1500sf patio w/salt water pool & spa
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $1,290,000
