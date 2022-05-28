 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $999,000

  • Updated
Spectacular custom home on sprawling 10 ACRES in Bixby. Private setting w/ mature trees, pond, & wide open views out back! Open floor plan w/ gourmet kitchen loaded w/ cabinetry, dbl ovens, spacious island, & professional fridge. Lg pantry w/coffee bar & storage. Vaulted and beamed living room w/ rock fireplace. Wall of windows to enjoy those incredible views. Master + Guest suite down. 2 beds, private baths & game room up. Impressive laundry + Mud cabinet. Safe Room. Covered patio + Hot Tub!

