Spectacular custom home on sprawling 10 ACRES in Bixby. Private setting w/ mature trees, pond, & wide open views out back! Open floor plan w/ gourmet kitchen loaded w/ cabinetry, dbl ovens, spacious island, & professional fridge. Lg pantry w/coffee bar & storage. Vaulted and beamed living room w/ rock fireplace. Wall of windows to enjoy those incredible views. Master + Guest suite down. 2 beds, private baths & game room up. Impressive laundry + Mud cabinet. Safe Room. Covered patio + Hot Tub!
4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $900,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two orthopedic surgeons, a medical officer staffer and a patient visitor were killed Wednesday on the campus of Saint Francis Health System in Tulsa.
The shooter was armed with a rifle and handgun and has been confirmed among the dead. His wound was self-inflicted, police said.
The victims were identified by Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin as Dr. Preston Phillips, Dr. Stephanie Husen, Amanda Glenn and William Love.
A total of 68 parcels will be up for grabs across 11 counties: Tulsa, Creek, Rogers, Craig, Oklahoma, Wagoner, Murray, Canadian, McClain, Grady and Lincoln.
The Saint Francis Health System family is mourning after a disgruntled patient took the life of the surgeon he blamed for his back pain.
The jury also has reached a verdict regarding a $100 million counterclaim Heard filed against Depp.
Friends and relatives say the Sand Springs woman who was killed in Tulsa's mass shooting always put others first.
Union coach Kirk Fridrich confirmed for the Tulsa World that Shaker Reisig and his family have moved into the Union district.
Authorities said a suspect, Skylar Dewayne Buckner, turned himself in Sunday afternoon in connection with the shooting.
Four decades after he was acquitted, the latest DNA testing in the case, although officially inconclusive, strongly suggests Gene Leroy Hart's involvement, officials say, while eliminating several other potential suspects.