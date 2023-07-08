THE NEWMAN PLAN. A SOPHISTICATED HOME WITH GREAT ATTENTION TO DETAIL. ENTER INTO THE FOYER AND FIND A DEDICATED STUDY WITH DOUBLE FRENCH DOORS. FORMAL DINING WITH BUTLER PANTRY CONNECTING TO GOURMET KITCHEN WITH DOUBLE OVENS, LARGE ISLAND AND BREAKFAST NOOK. GREAT ROOM WITH FIREPLACE OFF OF THE KITCHEN WITH BUILT IN SHELVES AND COVERED BACK PATIO WITH FIREPLACE. PRIMARY BEDROOM HAS A LARGE BATHROOM WITH DOUBLE VANITIES, SEPARATE SHOWER AND DEEP SOAKING TUB. LARGE WALK IN CLOSET CONNECTING TO LAUNDRY ALSO CONNECTED TO BACK HALL AND MUD AREA. SECOND BEDROOM DOWN WITH EN SUITE BATHROOM. UPSTAIRS 2 BEDROOMS WITH WALKIN CLOSET AND PULL MAN BATH THAT EACH HAVE VANITY AREAS. LARGE GAME ROOM AS WELL AS SEPARATE MEDIA ROOM.
4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $864,900
