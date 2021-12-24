Quality Construction + Impeccable Design on this Gorgeous, 2 Story Home in the Coveted, Gated Frazier Lake Estates! Meticulously Designed Open Concept Floor Plan w/Spacious Kitchen & Living Room, Walk-In Pantry, Intimate Dining Room + Study. All Beds w/Private Bath Access & Walk-In Closets. Theatre Room, Game Room, 4th Bed + 1.5 Baths Up. Enjoy this .65 Acre Lake Lot, Mature Trees, + Amazing Sunrises & Sunsets from the Multiple Covered Porches! *The New Bixby West *New Construction Completion Summer 2022
4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $845,000
