4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $845,000

Stunning, Custom Build Located in New Community w/Mature Trees, 3+ Acre Stocked Lake & Abundant Wildlife. Master & Guest Suite Down, Game & Sep Theatre Room Up, 3 Car Garage w/Extra Parking. Hickory Hardwoods, Commercial Range, Double Island, Spray Foam, Designer IR Shingles,Tankless HWH. Spacious Design w/Amazing Attention to Detail PLUS 900 Additional Square Feet in Guest House w/Living, Bed, Bath + Kitchenette. Enjoy Screened in Porch + Fire Pit in this One of a Kind Masterpiece! Bixby West Elementary.

