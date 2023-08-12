Gorgeous New Construction on corner lot in Grey Oaks!!! Bixby West Schools, This highly sought-after floor plan features: soaring ceilings, 3 beds down all w/ en-suite baths, a wine vault, open kitchen w a large center island, soft close cabinets, gas range, double ovens & huge pantry, Breakfast/Dining Nook, Living Room w ample natural light & stunning modern linear fireplace, office w fireplace, decked out primary suite w/ free standing tub, double vanities, large master closet w small room added for shoe/storage, 4th bed and game room up, electric/gas ready for outdoor kitchen, expanded covered back patio, floored attic storage.
4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $824,900
