Custom built with careful thought in floor plan, design, and finishes. Pool/spa & outdoor fireplace included! Mostly downstairs living with two beds down, 2.5bath down, study/formal and butlers pantry down. One bed and game room up, jack & Jill bath. Features include: solid hardwoods, waterfall quartz island, glass sliders onto patio, under cabinet lighting, over -sized master suite connects to closet & private laundry. Master planned community with trails, ponds, park, & pools in Bixby schools