Custom built with careful thought in floor plan, design, and finishes. Pool/spa & outdoor fireplace included! Mostly downstairs living with two beds down, 2.5bath down, study/formal and butlers pantry down. One bed and game room up, jack & Jill bath. Features include: solid hardwoods, waterfall quartz island, glass sliders onto patio, under cabinet lighting, over -sized master suite connects to closet & private laundry. Master planned community with trails, ponds, park, & pools in Bixby schools
4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $755,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
An agreement with City Year was renewed, along with all other consent agenda items, though frustration extended to public comments at the end …
This upcoming football season is at the highest level of high-stakes unpredictability.
The 2023 All-World Preseason Football Contest is underway, giving readers the chance throughout the summer to select the best high school foot…
When cities and utilities excavate water mains to work on them, they often uncover lead water pipe as well. But instead of digging it up once …
The new pie is a vanilla crème pie topped with chocolate sandwich cookie pieces in a chocolate crust.