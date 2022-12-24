New construction home on a half acre lot complete with mature trees and covered outdoor living with granite kitchen. This feature loaded home has a flexible floor plan with a home office, living room, eat-in kitchen, garage entry drop zone, large utility room, primary suite, powder bath and second bedrooms with ensuite bathroom on the main floor; huge game room, two bedrooms and a full bathroom upstairs. Rich hardwoods, upgraded wall finishes, designer lighting, beautiful brick fireplace and a light-filled kitchen. Dining room complete with built in buffet and shelving with beverage refrigerator. Vaulted & beamed primary suite boasts a gorgeous ensuite bathroom and large walk-in closet. Side-entry garage boasts a third overhead door that opens to the backyard; ideal for storage!
4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $695,000
