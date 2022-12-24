 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $640,000

Double door entryway into a barreled staircase with Juliet walk way over 20ft living room ceilings, this 4bed|study|dining with game room stuns with a floor to ceiling fireplace, butlers pantry, designer selections, and dreamy master suite: floating cabinets, LED lighting, walk in shower. Master closet connects to laundry. Builder added full fence, epoxy garage floors, and many upgrades. Bixby Schools, Hwy access, community amenities

