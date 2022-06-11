 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $619,000

  • Updated
Transitional style home w/ high end touches. Tons of storage, hrdwd floors, neutral finishes & wall colors, 2 spacious bdrms w/ Jack & Jill bths. Primary suite w/ large closet that flows to a huge laundry room. Backyard large enough to add a backyard oasis of your dreams. Upstairs holds a massive rec room incl: a closet for more storage. Full bath/bed room. Tour this smartly planned home w/ lots of natural light. Construction pics are up until completion of home and will be staged for HBA parade of homes.

