4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $609,000

Transitional style home w/ high end touches. Tons of storage, hrdwd floors, neutral finishes & wall colors, 2 spacious bdrms w/ Jack & Jill bths. Primary suite w/ large closet that flows to a huge laundry room. Backyard large enough to add a backyard oasis of your dreams. Upstairs holds a massive rec room incl: a closet for more storage. Full bath/bed room. Tour this smartly planned home w/ lots of natural light. Construction pics are up until completion of home and will be staged for HBA parade of homes.