4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $580,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION in popular Presley Heights by J. Davis Homes! Come experience the Davis difference in this fabulous new Traci Plan. Sitting on over half an acre. Home features Master suite + office or 4th bed down + 2 full baths. 2 spacious beds up with pullman bath & game room! 3 car, oversized garage doors and extra deep! Soaring ceilings with custom wood beams, iron stair railings, quartz countertops & backsplash. The Davis difference: tankless hot water, hardwood floors throughout, custom solid wood slow close cabinets, full tile showers, full gutters, professional landscaping, Irrigations, and spray foam insulation! Designer finishes, attention to detail, and quality construction. Largest lot in phase 2! Plenty of space for a pool! Bixby West Schools! Agent related to builder.