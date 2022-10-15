NEW CONSTRUCTION in popular Presley Heights by J. Davis Homes! Come experience the Davis difference in this fabulous new Traci Plan. Sitting on over half an acre. Home features Master suite + office or 4th bed down + 2 full baths. 2 spacious beds up with pullman bath & game room! 3 car, oversized garage doors and extra deep! Soaring ceilings with custom wood beams, iron stair railings, quartz countertops & backsplash. The Davis difference: tankless hot water, hardwood floors throughout, custom solid wood slow close cabinets, full tile showers, full gutters, professional landscaping, Irrigations, and spray foam insulation! Designer finishes, attention to detail, and quality construction. Largest lot in phase 2! Plenty of space for a pool! Bixby West Schools! Agent related to builder.
4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $580,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The federal government has authorized an investigation into two Tulsa hospitals after a man experiencing paralysis apparently was dumped outside one of the hospitals from a wheelchair onto a sidewalk, where he languished for several hours.
Prior to filming in Claremore, the crew spent four days shooting scenes at a home in Owasso’s Stone Canyon luxury neighborhood.
With the vote ending in a 3-3 tie Monday, Tulsa Public Schools' Board of Education declined to extend its authorization agreement for KIPP Tulsa's University Prep High School. #oklaed
Guerin Emig: Suggestion for Brent Venables given OU's dire straits: Enlist a little help from Bob Stoops
Sooners need to think outside the box given their last three weeks. The winningest coach in program history is in their own backyard.
Shelton shared the news on social media accounts Tuesday.
Voting continues through 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Wagoner coach Dale Condict: "(McLain players) deserve to play a game every Friday just like everyone else."
A pair of Levi's jeans from the 1880s has sold at an auction in a small town in New Mexico for more than $87,000.
Mayor G.T. Bynum said he’s already begun speaking with the Chamber about what other large, visionary projects might be on the horizon for the city — projects that could potentially go to the voters in a future capital improvements package.
While the Okmulgee police chief confirmed just after 10 p.m. Friday that the remains were those of four men, he could not confirm that they were the bodies of the four local men who had been missing since Sunday.