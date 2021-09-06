4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $575,000

 Skip to main content
Exclusive Beckett floor plan offers a 2-story entry into living room open to chef's kitchen w/ butler's pantry, all appliances included! Flex room down could be study/2nd living, opens to covered back patio. Dreamy M. suite, upgraded hardwoods, vaulted w/ beams. M. Bath opens to open closet & flows into utility rm. Upstrs has 2 guest beds, pullman bath, separate game rm. Corner lot w/ fully fenced yard, 5zone sprinkler system. Ask about seller added pool options! Amenities: pools, trails, ponds, & park.

