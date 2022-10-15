 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $574,900

NEW CONSTRUCTION by J. Davis Homes! Come experience the Davis difference in our brand new Candance plan. Modern style on corner lot. Home features Master suite + office or 4th bed down + 2 full baths. 2 spacious beds up with full bath & game room! Oversized 3 car garage. Custom beamed ceilings, iron stair railings, quartz countertops, and MORE! The Davis difference: tankless hot water, hardwood floors throughout, custom solid wood slow close cabinets, full tile showers and tub surrounds, full gutters, professional landscaping, and full appliance package including fridge/freezer! Designer finishes, attention to detail, and quality construction. Bixby West Schools! Agent related to builder. Estimated completion November 2022.

