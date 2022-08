This home is a MUST SEE! Great location just a block away from pool/park. Amazing finishes with lots of upgrades; neutral color palette with vaulted and beamed living room open to kitchen, flex room (study/dining room), master suite, drop zone, half bath, second bedroom with ensuite on main floor; two bedrooms/ 2 baths and large game room up. Surround sound throughout. Outdoor fireplace, mature trees, sprinkler system. Bixby West Schools